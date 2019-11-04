Jane Echewodo

A 22-year-old man, Johnson Alazi, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl was on Monday remanded in a correctional centre by the Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court, pending legal advice.

The plea of the suspect was not taken and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, ordered that the suspect be remanded in Kirikiri prison, Lagos.

The magistrate, however, ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the case till December 5 for mention.

The accused, who lives at No. 8, Okosu Street, Okokomaiko, Lagos, was arraigned on a one-count charge of rape.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, the defendant committed the offence on October 9 at Glorious Life Evangelical Church, Okokomaiko, Lagos.

Okwori alleged that Alazi lured the victim to the back of the church at 2:00 a.m., raped her and she started bleeding and was rushed to the hospital by some members of the church.

The girl’s mother reported the case at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

Okwori said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under same.

Vanguard