Man docked for allegedly stealing phone, N5,000 from sisters

A 22-year-old man, Sunday Simon, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing a cell phone and N5,000 from two sisters.

Simon, who resides at Gbaga in Ikorodu area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other still at large on Nov. 20, at 11:00 p.m., along Itamaga Road, Ikorodu.

Ajiteru said that the defendant snatched a Tecno phone worth N35,000 from one Ms Ifeoluwa Taiwo and a bag containing N5,000 from her sister Mrs Bola Babatunde.

“The sisters were on their way home when Simon and his accomplice snatched their valuables and zoomed off on a motorcycle.

“They called for help and some passersby came to their rescue; the defendant was apprehended, while his accomplice escaped,” she said.

Ajiteru said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs C.K. Tunji-Carrena, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tunji-Carrena adjourned the case until Dec. 19 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.