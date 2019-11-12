Man docked for alleged impersonation, stealing

One Ebuka Duru, who allegedly paraded himself as a medical doctor was on Tuesday arraigned at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

He was arraigned for conspiracy, stealing, impersonation and unlawful possession of medical instruments.

The police prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the offences were committed between April and August at the Itire area of Lagos.

Ayorinde said the defendant claimed to be a medical doctor and was treating unsuspected people in his community of various ailments.

He said: “Information got to the police that the defendant was parading himself as a medical doctor.

“On the day he was arrested, some medical instruments such as syringes, injections, and some drugs were found in his possession.

“Also, two cars, a Toyota Matrix and a Toyota Camry, both valued at N4.2 million were found in his possession.”

Ayorinde said the defendant could not give satisfactory explanations on how he got the cars.

“Hence, the police suspected that the cars were stolen,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 78, 287, 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under the same.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. B. O Osunsanmi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. (NAN)

