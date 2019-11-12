Man denies stabbing friend over Buhari’s tribunal victory — Police

Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

The Police have confirmed arrest of a man simply identified as Mr. Best who allegedly stabbed his friend in Uvwie local government, Delta state shortly after the presidential election tribunal reaffirmed the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Delta State Police Public relations officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya said the man confessed that his disagreement with the man he allegedly stabbed, had nothing to do with politics, saying they were friends who had slight arguments.

”Yes a man was arrested but not because of APC or PDP.

”It has nothing to do with politics, the two of them are friends, the man said he stabbed him because he was misbehaving, he did not stab him because of politics.

They are neighbors who sell in the same shop”. she said.

Rumour had filled into Warri that Best allegedly stabbed his friend because he was celebrating the victory of President Buhari at the tribunal. He reportedly fled after the act until he was arrested yesterday by the Police.