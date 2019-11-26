Breaking News
Translate

Man allegedly beats up motorcyclist over woman

On 5:17 pmIn Metro, Newsby

Man allegedly beats up motorcyclist over woman
A picture showing Motorcycle (Okada) riders protest. [Not because of this report]
A 31-year-old porter, Dele Adejoh, who allegedly beat up a man and stole his motorcycle, was on Tuesday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant,  who resides at Agege, Lagos, is being tried for assault and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clifford Ogu told the court that the porter committed the offences on Sept. 26 on Akinyele Street, Agege, Lagos State.

Ogu alleged that the defendant and the complainant, Mr Matthew Alih had fought over a lady in the past.

The prosecutor said that the defendant beat up the complainant when they met again.

According to Ogu, the defendant pushed Alih, causing him to fall.

ALSO READ: Kwara community warns commercial motorcyclists against recklessness

He added that the porter rode the complainant’s motorcycle out of the scene, in contravention of  Sections 59 and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Dec. 31, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.