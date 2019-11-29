Breaking News
Translate

Malta government rejects immunity bid by businessman in journalist murder

On 12:10 pmIn Foreign, Newsby
Malta, Journalist, Businessman,
Late journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia

The Malta government turned down a request from one of the island’s richest men on Friday for a pardon in return for his cooperation in the investigation into a journalist’s murder, after freeing a top official he was said to implicate.

After two years of stalled investigations, the authorities have moved rapidly in recent days in the case of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was blown up with a car bomb in 2017 while working on reports about official corruption.

ALSO READ: Trump makes surprise visit to Afghanistan, meets Afghan president

Her family responded with fury to the decision overnight to set free Keith Schembri, who quit this week as chief of staff to prime minister Joseph Muscat after being arrested in the case.

After a cabinet meeting that ended shortly before 3:00 a.m., Muscat’s government decided to reject a request for immunity by Yorgen Fenech, a businessman who was arrested last week while trying to leave Malta on his yacht.

In a separate case showing how corruption allegations have closed in on the government, a court-ordered three cabinet ministers on Friday to face a criminal probe over a hospital contract. Two of the ministers had already left the cabinet this week over links to Fenech as the murder case unfolded.

ALSO READ: Australian court hands out heavy sentences for Melbourne Christmas terror plotters

Three men have been awaiting trial for setting the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, but so far the authorities have failed to track down the person who hired them.

The arrest this week of Schembri, the prime minister’s right-hand man, has entangled top officials in the case, and Caruana Galizia’s family accuses the government of a cover-up.

Angry supporters of the family gathered outside the cabinet meeting in the early hours of the morning. As one minister was driven away, one of Caruana Galizia’s sons hurled fruit at his car and shouted obscenities.

Source: Reuters

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!