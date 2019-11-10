Making Obaseki governor is Oshiomhole’s biggest mistake – Ex-Speaker Okosun

By Olayinka Ajayi

Mr. Thomas Okosun is a former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In this interview, Okosun blames the Obaseki government of the state over penultimate Saturday’s mayhem at the Iyahmo country home of the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, regretting that Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, have betrayed the man who made them what they are.

Excerpts:

How do you see what happened at Iyamho last Saturday?

First and foremost, I want to say that it was a shameful act, a disgrace that such a thing could happen in Iyamho, a university town. It is obvious to the public what happened. The previous day, Friday, the governor of the Central Bank had delivered a lecture and a very top official of the state government allegedly went there with thugs as if they were campaigning for an election.

And the CBN governor reportedly threatened not to commence his presentation because he did not come there to address suspected thugs. That laid the foundation for the crisis to come the following day when same government official, who ought to know what decorum means, rather than attending the convocation ceremony, went there with thousands of suspected thugs and motorcycle riders. He chose to ride on motorbike with suspected thugs and Okada riders to the convocation venue.

Many of the suspected thugs were chanting 4+4 and all of that. INEC has not asked that political parties should commence campaigns and, when you want to look at that, you find that they have flouted the law. The question that people have failed to ask is, what were suspected thugs doing in a university environment if not to embarrass the National Chairman of the APC, who is the founder of that school? After arriving the venue with suspected thugs, the said top government official was prevented from entering the campus. And while they were trying to resist security operatives, the security men tear gassed him and the suspected thugs.

The Inspector General of Police was duly informed about how the official had imported suspected thugs into the small community. After that incident, the suspected thugs followed Obaseki and Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu to Oshiomhole’s residence.

And when Iyamho youths saw that thugs had been brought to embarrass their son, they mobilized and barricaded the road leading to Oshiomhole’s compound to protect their son from the invaders. Unfortunately, the same suspected thugs, who were obviously angered by the refusal of the youths to allow them into Oshiomhole’s compound, started destroying the vehicles parked outside the gate by Oshiomhole’s visitors. And you could see from Oshiomhole’s account of the event, he only invited the Oba of Lagos, the Chancellor and his wife for lunch. He never invited the governor or his deputy.

So what were the governor and his deputy looking for in the residence of a man who did not invite them? Iyamho youths were only there to protect their son. The same people who led the attack on Oshiomhole’s residence in Benin-City about three weeks earlier also came to his house in Iyamho, is that not an insult?

Edo State government should apologize that the attack on Oshiomhole’s house was evil. And they need to ask God for forgiveness and also ask Oshiomhole for forgiveness for the ingratitude and wickedness they exhibited to the man that made them governor and deputy respectively. I am sure Oshiomhole is regretting making these people governor and deputy because people were said to have told him they could not be trusted but Oshiomhole went ahead to make them what they are despite all odds.

But why this strong opposition to the second term ambition of Governor Obaseki by some of you leaders in Edo?

The cause of the problem in Edo APC is that when the leaders put you in office, the party expects you to implement the manifesto of the party. Obaseki seems to forget that he did not become governor on the strength of his name but on the back of the APC. Now, having disappointed the same people who supported him to be governor, the people have said they cannot support him for second term, that his current tenure was even a mistake made by Oshiomhole.

I recall vividly the 2016 APC primary where he picked the governorship ticket, Obaseki did not vote for himself because he was not a delegate. It was on my phone that he saw how the ballot paper looked like. Now he thinks that it is easy to win primary election because Oshiomhole fought everybody to give him the ticket.

Oshiomhole persuaded a lot of us to dump whoever we were supporting to support Obaseki. Having become governor, the fear of those who said this man is not a politician and, therefore, cannot lead became manifest when he shut the door against the political class. The APC members who made him governor have no say anymore; they don’t even know what their government is doing. Anytime they want to organize a programme, they go to Lagos to bring people as if those people were the ones who voted for Obaseki. Secondly, the legacies of Oshiomhole were abandoned by this man. The legacies include the water fountain at Ring Road and this was a place people all over the world come to visit because we have the Benin museum there.

The governor shut the place down. Look at street lights, the generators that power them in Benin have all been dismantled. Look at the five-star Benin Central Hospital built with government money, for three years it was under lock and key until recently when government handed it over to an individual. Whereas that hospital was built by Oshiomhole to serve the common man but the common man cannot go to that hospital. Even then, the hospital is not fully functional; they are only running skeletal services there.

Look at roads, since Oshiomhole left office, Obaseki should name one road he has built, I challenge him. Schools in Edo, including New Era College which is now called Samuel Ogbemudia Secondary School, have all been abandoned. That school (Samuel Ogbemudia Secondary School) was rebuilt and equipped by Oshiomhole and it has the same facilities like the Edo University Iyamho. But this clueless governor locked up the school. I am sure Nigerians observed recent flood in Edo. The Oshiomhole administration commenced the N30billion Benin Water Storm project with a view to saving Edo people from flood.

But the Obaseki government abandoned the project. Yet this was in the same (Oshiomhole) government Obaseki served as Chairman Economic and Strategic Team. There was no single job done then that he was not involved in. Now he has abandoned that project, Benin people are suffering. It was as a result of the failure of this government that some of us said ‘Comrade, we warned you before you brought this man’.

We said ‘Comrade, this man who you promised will continue your laudable projects has abandoned everything’. This man could not even speak during campaign; it was Comrade who campaigned vigorously for him.

But he stabbed him at the back. So we Edo APC leaders now looked at the situation that this man has alienated party leaders and our supporters are leaving the party every day. That is the reason the governor lost his unit, his ward, local government and senatorial district during the last presidential election. People decided to punish him for his style of administration while Comrade Oshiomhole won his Edo North. Obaseki lost his Oredo completely; if he is popular, how come a governor did not win his unit? It is a shame. He has failed woefully.

So we said we will not support Obaseki for a second term and rather than begging people who made him governor he decided to antagonise APC members. He mandated all council chairmen to deal with APC members opposed to him. Four council chairmen who were elected by their people, Obaseki has removed them from office. And these are the same people who will give you ticket. But we have said we cannot support a governor that says all politicians in the state are thieves. You called us thieves, so how do you expect votes from thieves? I have asked him severally to name those who he said asked him for money.

The only people asking for money were those who genuinely earned money that he has refused to pay, ex-political leaders, including Dr Pius Odubu, who served as deputy governor for eight years and he refused to pay his entitlement.

His biggest problem now is that it has dawned on him that he is not going to have that second term ticket. We are waiting for how he is going to force us to vote for him. As we speak, 14 House of Assembly members are yet to be sworn in by him and these people have families to feed. Is that not wickedness? Even the two House of Assembly members from his Oredo area are against him. So affliction will not arise a second term in Edo, we will vote him out by the special grace of God. Let him not attempt to contest for second term, otherwise he will be disgraced.

Vanguard