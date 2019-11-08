Make indigenous languages compulsory in schools, educationist tells govts

An Educationist, Mrs Adebimpe Olalekan, has called on governments at all levels to make indigenous languages compulsory in schools.

Olalekan made the call in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin on Friday.

Also read:

She said that local languages had a way of reviving and protecting the culture and cultural values of any society.

“By local language, I mean indigenous language or dialect, not just the three major languages are spoken in Nigeria.

“Every language is worth giving special attention because each language or dialect is part of the rich and diverse Nigerian culture.

“Let every child have access to learning the dialect in school,’’ she said.

According to Olalekan, some students will do better with indigenous languages than English.

She urged other state governments to emulate the Yobe State Government by teaching and making the indigenous languages compulsory in schools.

“It may not be the language of instruction but it should be in the curriculum and made a compulsory subject for students.

“Our language should not be optional. It is as important to the nation as the English language.

“It is our identity, ” Olalekan said.

Vanguard