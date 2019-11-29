Magu to religious leaders: Preach integrity, hardwork

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Friday urged religious leaders to focus more on encouraging Nigerians to embrace integrity and hardwork.

A statement issued by the EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said Magu made the call while addressing members of the Oyo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during their congress held at St. Luke Anglican Church, Lalupon, Ibadan.

The EFCC chief, who was represented by the Head of the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Commission, Friday Ebelo, said such admonition by religious leaders would further encourage Nigerians to play their roles effectively in national development.

He noted that Nigeria was at a critical stage of its development, adding that all citizens must sincerely come together and work hard to salvage the situation.

He said Nigerians must also shun corrupt attitudes and imbibe positive behaviour to help the nation reclaim its greatness in the comity of nations.

Magu also implored the Christian leaders to always preach love to their congregants, saying they would be able to proffer lasting solutions to societal problems if they embraced the love of Christ.

Earlier, the Chairman of CAN in the state, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, said the agency’s efforts in combating economic and financial crimes were yielding positive results.

He commended the EFCC for involving critical stakeholders, particularly the religious community, in the anti-corruption campaign, saying the nation would benefit immensely from the effort.