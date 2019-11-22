Lyon, man of the moment

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The man of the moment in Bayelsa State is David Perewonrimi Lyon, who until his emergence last Sunday as the governor-elect was unknown in the political circles of the oil and gas rich Bayelsa State.

Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared winner of last Saturday governorship election in the state by the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC), thus altering the political equation of the state.

The INEC said Lyon polled a total of 352, 552 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Douye Diri, who had 143, 172 votes. He swept six of the eight local governments in the state.

The defeat has catapulted Lyon into national reckoning ostensibly because of the strategic place of the state in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Lyon is an indigene of Olugbobiri community, a rustic settlement in Olodiama clan of Southern Local Government Area of the state. His victory ended the 20 years reign of PDP in the predominantly riverine state.

He had his early education in the creek of the Southern Ijaw council area at Saint Gabriel State School and Community Secondary School Olugbobiri between 1978 and 1988.

The young Lyon later proceeded to Rivers State College of Education where he bagged the National Certificate of Education.

He sits on board of several conglomerates, a feat attained through the dint of hard work. His shrewd business acumen has kept him afloat in the complex oil and gas industry, where he renders diverse services to oil and gas multinational companies. Lyon is a philanthropist, known for his open mindedness and generosity. His Igbogene residence has become a mecca for the aged, poor and needy every December as he doles out Christmas gifts and cash.

The Governor-elect was said to have contested under the platform of the PDP as an aspirant to represent Southern Ijaw IV in 2011. He defected from PDP in 2015 to the APC.

He is the CEO of Darlon Security and Guard, a private security firm in Bayelsa State which has employed thousands of Bayelsa indigenes. The company is also known for its role in assisting the nation’s security agencies in riding the vast swamp of the state of illegal refinery camps, thus boosting the state quota of crude oil production and its share of the 13 per cent derivation.

Vanguard