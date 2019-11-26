Lulu-Briggs: My husband’s autopsy duly carried out ― Seinye Briggs

For the umpteenth time, Seinye Lulu-Briggs, widow of the late billionaire businessman, has cleared the air over the allegation raised against her by Dumo, her stepson, on the autopsy report of the deceased [late Lulu-Briggs].

Recall that an autopsy conducted on the body earlier this year (July) concluded that Lulu-Briggs did not die a violent death.

However, the widow who made the clarifications in a statement signed by her spokesperson, Oraye St. Franklyn, said all lawful documents pointed to her late husband dying from natural causes.

To buttress her claim, a copy of the autopsy report was attached with the statement sent to journalist.

The statement partly reads, “The autopsy was duly carried out at the 37 Military Hospital Accra, Ghana. Col. (Dr.) Seth Attoh, Head of Pathology Division at the 37 Military Hospital, conducted it, with the assistance of Dr. Lawrence Edusie, a Specialist Pathologist at the hospital.

“Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs was represented at the autopsy by two Pathologists: Prof. Adetola Daramola, a Consultant Pathologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, who is also a Professor of Anatomic Pathology at the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos and Dr Emeka Nwafor, a Senior Consultant Pathologist at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital who is also a Senior Lecturer at the University of Uyo.

“Other observers at the autopsy included ACP Adaku Uche-Anya and ASP Justus Ogar, both of whom were formally introduced to the Ghanaian Police as representatives of Nigeria’s IGP. None of those present during the autopsy has queried how the autopsy was done to this very day.“

Other attendees included; Col. (Dr.) Seth Attoh who conducted the autopsy, Representatives of Nigeria’s IGP, one pathologist representing Dumo and his brothers, one pathologist representing Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs and her other children, Mrs O. B. Lulu-Briggs and her lawyers, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his lawyers, and AIG Akhiwu Wilson (Head of Medical Pathology, Nigerian Police).

ALSO READ:

During the meeting, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs registered his displeasure about his non-receipt of samples of his father’s body parts after the autopsy. Col. (Dr.) Attoh who presided over the autopsy informed him that it was unknown in the practice of pathology to distribute samples of body parts after an autopsy.

Nevertheless, his request was accommodated, and he was asked if he was prepared to receive the samples of the body parts at that material time. He declined saying he would rather obtain samples via another autopsy, which he demanded. The Ghanaian military chiefs present at the meeting could not hide their astonishment and disgust at his request for a second autopsy.

Seinye further blamed her accusers of delaying her husband’s funeral while stressing that the plethora of lawsuits raised against her person does not stop the burial of the deceased.

“No litigation is subsisting anywhere in the world that inhibits, prohibits or forbids the burial of High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs.” She said

Meanwhile, the poor widow has continued to appeal to all the parties involved for a date to be fixed for the interment of her husband.

Vanguard