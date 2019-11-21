Lucas Vazquez fractures his toe after dropping a weight on it

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez will once again have to put up with another spell on the sidelines after fracturing a toe in his left foot.

The cause of the injury could not have been more unfortunate. The Spaniard was working in the gym, doing extra work, until a weight fell on his foot, which gave him the fracture in his toe.

The length of time that Lucas will miss remains unknown, but he will almost certainly miss Los Blancos’ upcoming matches against Real Sociedad, Paris Saint-Germain, and Alaves.

This is not the first setback Lucas has had this season, having picked up an injury in a previous international break. Once that injury had healed, he returned and Zinedine Zidane started him at Ipurua against Eibar, where he played well as Los Blancos won 4-0.

That was the last match before the international break we have just had. Lucas’ absence relieves things somewhat for Zidane, who will be able to call upon some of Real Madrid’s other attackers, such as Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior and Brahim Diaz, for the next few games.

Source: Marca

