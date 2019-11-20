Lori-Ogbebor to Buhari: Commence NDDC forensic audit now

By Victor Ajiromanus

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, commences without delay.

He also cautioned against using political solutions to solve the problems bedeviling the Niger Delta region.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos, she said the challenges in the zone would remain unsolved if people from non-oil producing communities are made leaders of interventionist agencies.

She said:”Mr. President, you are welcome to the country. I hope you had a fruitful trip. Before you left, you spoke on the matter of NDDC and said trillions have been invested in the Niger Delta but all you see anytime you go there is the ocean.

“You said you would order forensic auditing of the NDDC and that you would abide by the laws that created the NDDC. Mr. President, we clapped for you, most of us were not surprised that you took that decision because of your integrity.

In the meantime, there are 16 cases instituted by 16 oil-producing communities against the NDDC in various courts. You were served the court papers, the Attorney General of the federation was served, and the National Assembly was also served. Hearing on the matter would commence on December 5, at the Federal High Court, Abuja,

“The Senate went ahead to screen and confirm the nominees of the board in your absence. The first time you traveled out of the country a similar thing was done but there was outrage across the country, you came back and stopped further action.

“Mr. President you ordered a forensic audit of the commission but we have not heard anything even till now.Mr. President, please note that the matter of NDDC is not a political issue, it is a human issue.

“All political parties see the Niger Delta as a place to make money for elections. Mr. President, we Mothers of the Niger Delta have buried our children, husbands, sons, and daughters because of health hazards.

“Now we are saying enough is enough. We want you to make a decision that will protect us. We should not be made to go into the trenches after doing so much for the country. Extracting our oil and allowing strangers to manage our affairs like the appointment of the Chairman and Managing Director of NDDC, amounts to slavery.”

Vanguard