Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have raised the alarm over commercial activities by some players and producers considered inimical to existence and growth of local markets and entrepreneurship in the state.

The House, therefore, stressed the need for Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives to look into the unhealthy economic strategies, practices and come up with approaches that are capable of restoring the hope of local businessmen and women in their daily activities in the state.

Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade moved the motion at a plenary when he made a submission that the current commercial practices in local markets by big players and product producers threatened successful trading and entrepreneurship which is capable of forcing local traders out of business.

Agunbiade noted, in his submission, that some indigenous market men and women acting as middlemen and women are fast developing strategies that prevent local marketers from having access to farm produce at reasonable prices and collaborating with foreign nationals to monopolize goods and farm produce that are ordinarily the pre-occupation of native entrepreneurs.

He stressed that if the economic trend was not quickly checked, most indigenous marketers and entrepreneurs in local businesses might soon pack up with dire consequences on the economy and security of the state.

Also, in his contribution, Rotimi Olowo, noted that apart from calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu, the state should be able to state reasons as to why the local markets should not be taken over by foreign nationals.

“It is not in tandem with the provision of the Constitution which states that it is only when we do not have the expertise that the foreign nationals are allowed to input,” he stated.

Adadamola Kasunmu, while maintaining that the input of the market men and women be incorporated, said that there was the need to constitute stakeholders meeting with the market men and women with a view to understand what the challenges are.

“We need to do the needful by collaborating with the market men and women on the position of the Government,” Kasumi said.

Desmond Elliot added that if expatriates want to invest in retail marketing, they should have the terms in the law in order not to affect the local market retail.

The House consequently, resolved among others to commence a review of the Lagos State Market Advisory Council Law Ch. L. 45 Laws of the Lagos State 2015; with a view to updating and bringing it in conformity with recent practices and economic realities in the local market; therefore enforcing the provisions of the Law.

The house urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to put the process of protecting the local retailers’ businesses through the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Co-operative enhanced ministerial duties.

