Local council poll: Adamawa governor promises defectors equal opportunities in PDP

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has promised a level playing ground for all politicians who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the local government polls in the state.

The state holds its local council’s elections on December 7 with members of about four opposition parties switching allegiance to the PDP.

Fintiri received the new members from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and KOWA parties during campaigns in Mayo-Belwa and Demsa local government areas of the state.

Fintiri, who was represented at the event by the state chairman of PDP, Alhaji Tahir Shehu, guaranteed the defectors equal treatment and opportunities in the PDP-led administration in the state.

He said the state government came to salvage and set free people of the state from the burden of abject poverty and take them out of Egypt to the promised land.

The governor said: “I assure people of the state that the PDP-led administration will not let them down as our government is doing all it can to provide dividends of democracy to all citizens.

“Within our six months in the office our administration has done a lot in terms of security, education, civil service and citizens’ social welfare development, among others.

“I, therefore, call on the people of the state to come out on December 7, 2019, and vote wisely.” (NAN)

