By Prince Okafor

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, on Tuesday said that the ministry will encourage local manufacturers of power equipment in the country to produce things that will be useful in the ministry.

This is even as he urged the Distribution Companies, Discos to join the train of production of power equipments in the country.

The Minister made this known during a tour at Skipper Nigeria Limited facility in Lagos.

Mamman disclosed that he would work out ways to ensure that the DISCOs partner with the company to manufacture transformers and other distribution facilities in the country.

“We are behind you and we will support you in your business. Since no economy can survive without power, we will always encourage you to put up more of this development, one day it will surely pay off.

“If you are serious in your business, one day your company will be patronised like made in Nigeria wire. I appeal to you to comply with standard and we will give you full support.

He urged the Discos to invest in their business. “We will continue to encourage investors, as our doors are wide open, the Discos should meet up with foreign standards”, he said.

Vanguard