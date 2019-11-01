Vanguard Logo

Liverpool’s right back, Alexander-Arnold, eyes captain’s armband

Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool and England right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captain’s armband.

“I am not shy in saying that (being Liverpool captain) is a dream for me,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

“Whether it comes true or not is not up to me. I don’t pick who is captain.

“But that is something I would love to do one day. Captaining Liverpool is something I have always dreamed of and it is something that motivates me.”

Alexander-Arnold grew up in the city and entered the club’s academy at the age of six. He has no thoughts about playing anywhere else.

“I’ve always been a Liverpool player, Liverpool has always been my home,” he added. “I have never thought about changing clubs.

“When I grew up, the dream was always to play for Liverpool. Now I am living the dream and I can’t see that changing.”

Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

