Liverpool’s plans to extend the capacity of Anfield beyond 60,000 will take another step forward this week.

More than 5,000 leaflets have been distributed by the club inviting local residents and businesses to a series of public consultation events, where the Reds will share their plans for an ambitious proposed redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand.

Liverpool announced in August that they had scrapped initial plans for an upgrading of the Anfield Road End. Outline planning permission for the addition of around 4,000 extra seats was allowed to lapse with club owners, Fenway Sports Group, revealing its plan to explore alternative redevelopment options.

They are now in a position to share those alternative plans, and Goal understands that they will involve a redevelopment that takes Anfield’s capacity above 60,000.

There is already an acceptance at Liverpool that demand for tickets far outstrips supply, and the club’s on-field success in recent seasons has only highlighted that fact further.

That, coupled with the knowledge that their Premier League rivals – Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal, all boast larger stadiums, has led to a series of feasibility studies investigating the economic viability of a new, larger Anfield.

FSG have already displayed a willingness to expand the stadium. They spent £110 million ($142m) on building the new Main Stand, which opened in 2016 and took the capacity above 54,000.

Speaking in July, chairman Tom Werner said: “We are still analyzing the opportunity to build on Anfield Road. We are trying to figure it out.

“When we went forward with the Main Stand expansion, which I’m very proud about, we obviously wanted to do it right so we were quiet about it. In a perfect world, we will be able to figure this out.”

