Liverpool more than capable of beating ‘best team in the world’ ― Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will face no inferiority complex when they meet the “best team in the world” in Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have been beaten just once in their last 49 Premier League games, dating back to the start of last season, but were edged out 2-1 by Pep Guardiola’s champions in January.

That victory at the Etihad was crucial to City pipping Liverpool to the Premier League by a single point last term, but the Reds head into this weekend’s game at Anfield in form with 10 wins from their 11 matches so far.

City, in contrast, have lost two and drawn one of their fixtures this term and will fall nine points behind Klopp’s European champions if they lose at a ground they haven’t won at since 2003 on Sunday afternoon.

And Klopp thinks his team are more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Guardiola’s charges but says the league title will be far from secure with victory, as the international break approaches.

ALSO READ: US Customs seizes Range Rover destined for Nigeria

“It depends on what you want to judge, are we capable of beating the best team in the world? Yes, we are,” Klopp said. “To compare with Pep, it is easy to understand what I say and with my team, I don’t want to make us smaller than we are because we are incredible in moments, really incredible, but we still have a lot of space for improvement.

“It is not too important what you are in this moment but what you can be in the future, but you have to use everything. We all ask for that and it is necessary. Keep a performance level and then we make the next step. That is what we do in life and in football.

Source: Liverpool Echo

Vanguard News