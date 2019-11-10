Liverpool maintain firm grip at top of EPL with Manchester City win

Victor Ogunyinka

Liverpool have opened an eight-point lead at the top of the English Premier League table, after seeing off defending champions, Manchester City, in a fiercely contested cracker at Anfield.

Manchester City started on a high, hoping to break what is now becoming a traditional winning record at Anfield, but it wasn’t long before Liverpool turned a controversial penalty shout for City into scoring opportunity and Fabinho was well-positioned to stretch Claudio Bravo much to the delight of the Anfield crowd in just the first six minutes of the game.

Liverpool never looked back thereafter and another counterattack play saw Mohammed Salah met a deft Andy Robertson’s cross with a textbook header to double Liverpool’s lead in the 13th minute.

Liverpool weren’t done. It was Mane next up to give the home side a comfortable lead just after the break (51st minute) after heading home a Jordan Henderson cross.

The European Champions had enough to rely on for the second 45 minutes, but Manchester City never slowed down.

Just like the first half, City started brightly and looking to reduce their deficit, but their work was cut out with the Sadio Mane header.

Raheem Sterling was notably impressive as he did everything possible to put the roaring crowds booing him all through behind, but it looked like another unlucky day at work.

There was a glimmer of hope for Manchester City in the 78th minute when Bernard Silva beat Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Alison Becker with a well-placed finish.

The Citizens did everything possible to get a second goal, but minutes turned to seconds and there was nothing more to let in as Liverpool were happy to defend and absolve City’s onslaught.

Argentine striker, Sergio Aguero, left Anfield disappointedly as he is yet to get a goal in front of the Kop.

Manchester City are now 4th on the log leaving them nine points behind Liverpool and one behind second-placed Leicester City and third-placed Chelsea.

Vanguard