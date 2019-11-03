Life without Hayford Alile, by the widow of pioneer NSE DG

By Olayinka Latona

WHILE President Muhammadu Buhari was reading his 58th independence anniversary speech to fellow Nigerians on October 1, 2018, there was dead silence in the Lagos home of one of the nation’s greatest assets, Apostle Hayford Ikponmwosa Alile, as the pioneer Director General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange was pronounced dead. He was 80 years old.

Alile, an avid philanthropist who in the last four decades made significant contributions to national economic growth and public policy formulation, was the Spiritual Leader of Saint Joseph Chosen Church of God, SJCCG.

At a solemn assembly to mark the first anniversary of that morbid event, the matriarch of the Alile family and President, National Women Fellowship of the church, Dr. (Mrs.) Patience Nohuoma Alile JP, three of the children (Ogonwen, Osayi and Osaru), family members, Mrs. Bimbo Olowude (widow of Chief Remi Olowude, the late IGI CEO), renowned journalist, Mr. Nosa Igiebor, a delegation from the church headquarters in Benin-City, and hundreds of well wishers from across the country, gathered at the Osapa-London branch of the church in Lekki area of Lagos.

There were tributes in honour of the fallen hero of faith.

The occasion also featured praise and worship sessions, prayers for the family, the nation, ministration in Word and thanksgiving in the spiritual church fashion.

In her testimony, the church treasurer and Managing Director of Oolu Solar, Doseke Akporiaye, said it would be difficult to find one to step into Alile’s shoes, stressing that the late man of God was a true servant leader.

“One thing about him is that he never ascribed anything that he did to himself but to God who gave him the ability to do such things”, Akporiaye said.

“What we should learn from him is to trust God and rely on Him to be able to see us through. And whoever that is picked to lead the church must do what he has been called to do by God.

“He was second daddy to me. I was fortunate to live with him when I first came to Lagos and he embraced me as a daughter. I was able to work closely with him to understand fiscal discipline, good governance, accountability and prudence in that capacity as Treasurer of the church under him”.

Alile lived and died a honest man – Apostle Jacobson

The Director, Education & Research of St. Joseph Chosen Church of God, Apostle Joseph Jacobson, who preached the sermon at the occasion, urged participants to emulate the virtues of the late Spiritual Leader.

Describing Alile as a man of peace, full of honesty, love, integrity, compassion and one who discharged his duties with the fear of God, Jacobson said: “Our late father for good number of years he worked at the Nigerian Stock Exchange and other blue chip companies, he served with the fear of God even to the extent that when government investigated him, nothing was found on him. He was a firm and disciplined man.

“As believers, we must know that life requires honesty. God has all the elements that will testify against you on the Day of Judgment.

“Apostle Alile chose to do the right things. He had the opportunity to do otherwise but he chose honesty and he lived it until the end of his life. He cared for the physical and spiritual welfare of both members and non-members”.

God has been faithful to us—Widow

The fallen Spiritual Leader’s heartthrob, Patience, said: “God has been faithful and kind towards the entire family since the demise of my husband. He has been the Father of the fatherless and Husband of the widow.

“Without any doubt, I miss my husband greatly but I thank God for His grace that has been upholding us. Long before the death, my husband had been talking about his death as he regularly asked me to prepare for the task ahead because his Heavenly home was ready but I always countered it.

“I know that daddy left a big vacuum but God knows what happened and He also knows how He will fill that vacuum because there is no vacuum in nature. The Lord will fill the vacuum by Himself and the work will continue.

“And I am urging all women to stand firm with their husbands, be faithful and support them in whatever they do. Don’t be afraid to tell him the truth and admonish him when he is doing anything wrong. Ensure that there is peace and harmony at home. Above all, women should be mothers to their husbands”.

Alile began his career as an Economic and Financial Consultant to Louis Berger Inc., East Orange, New Jersey in 1968. From 1969 to 1972, he served as Assistant Director of Rutgers University Entrepreneurial Development Centre, New Jersey, and Rutgers Minority Investment Co Inc.

He was Investment Adviser and Broker at Investors Diversified Services Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, from 1972 to 1973 when he returned to Nigeria and picked up a job as Head of Management Consulting Department at Centre for Management Development, CMD.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange was established in 1960 as the Lagos Stock Exchange, but in December 1977 it became known as The Nigerian Stock Exchange, with branches in some major commercial cities of the country and Alile became the pioneer Director General of the Exchange from 1976 to 2000 when he retired after 24 years of meritorious service to the nation.

The quiet achiever is credited with the physical movement of the NSE’s operations to its current location in Marina, Lagos. His numerous accomplishments at the NSE included the automation of the trading system and the introduction of the All Share Index, among others. Before his retirement from the NSE in 2000, he put in place a robust succession plan which produced Prof. Ndi Okereke-Onyuike as the second Director General.

After retirement at 62, Alile still served as Chairman of Oceanic Bank International Plc, Board member at UTC Nigeria Plc, Board member at Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, Unilever Nigeria Plc until May 10, 2011 and as a Director at Industrial and General Insurance Company Limited, Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Company and the Central Bank Nigeria from 1999 to 2005.

He was for 12 years a Trustee and Treasurer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, just as he served as President of the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria.

Alile was a recipient of the Nigeria National Honours Awards of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM). He was a Fellow of several professional bodies including the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), Institute of Directors (IOD) and Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Company Administrators.

Roll call of dignitaries at the memorial service included the church’s Director of Ecclesiastical Matters, Apostle Samson Nyeche Ogbu, Director of Administrations, Apostle Solomon Nosakhare Obasuyi and Chairman of Ministers Council/Head, Marriage and Counselling Ministry, Apostle Godwin Ikponmwosa.

Also in attendance were Lagos/Western Regional Supervisor, Apostle (Dr.) Ken Osanebi, Head Music Ministry and Regional Supervisor, Overseas Ministry, Apostle Emmanuel Nmalagu, Regional Supervisor, (Edo Region 3), Staff Pastor David Eleogu, Secretary General of St. Joseph’s Chosen Church of God, Elder Samson Oriaku (Father General), Staff Pastor Victor Okuh, Zonal Supervisor Osapa Zone/Branch Pastor, Staff Pastor Victor Mukwuzi and Personal Assistant to the Spiritual Leader, Apostle (Dr.) Wilfred Uyiekpen Omoregie.

