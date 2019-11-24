The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu has appealed to aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to accept the outcome of the recent local government election in good faith for the progress of the party and the state

Bagudu, who made the appeal at a stakeholder meeting of the party in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday said, ”Those who might have grievances arising from the recently concluded primary and local government council election will be compensated.”

”I appeal to those who are aggrieved during the local government election to forget and forgive in good faith and move on in the interest of the Patty and state, and my administration is going to compensate the aggrieved members of the party,”, he said.

He said his administration was always ready to work with the advice of the people that will improve their well-being.

“My administration is ready to assist any registered association which apply for any assistance will be supported in order to bring economic development to the state, ” Bagudu said.

The governor further explained that the meeting which was the first of its kind since the last local government election in the State during which the party won 222 councilors and 21 chairmen with 70 per cent in the polls.

He added that three senators from the state, Minister of Justice and state chairman of the party met with him behind a closed door to discuss issues on security and well-being of the people.

Bagudu expressed happiness with the political unity in the State which has become unprecedented nationwide as the state is renowned for being APC one United family.

He also directed the newly sworn-in local government Council chairmen to fulfill their campaign promises to the electorate by serving the people diligently.

In his remark, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said the aim of the meeting was to examine the position of the party at present and it’s future outlook in order to map out a strategy for improvement.

Earlier, the State chairman of the party, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa explained that the meeting was convened to strengthen party unity and brief members on the outcome of the National Executive Council (NEC) and caucus meeting of the party which was attended by President Muhammad Buhari.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was also attended by Sen. Muhammad Aleiro, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi, Sen. Bala Na’Allah and all the members of the House of Representatives, among others.

