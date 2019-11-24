Lewandowski finally fails to score after 12 Bundesliga matches

Robert Lewandowski has enjoyed a wonderful start to the 2019/20 season, scoring in every single Bundesliga match until he failed to find the back of the net in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday, the club’s 12th match of the league campaign.

Whilst there has been a degree of chaos around the Bavarian club’s season to this point, with Niko Kovac dismissed from his post, the Polish international has been the one constant in terms of his performances.

Over the course of the first 11 matches of the season, Lewandowski had scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga and is once again on course to win the top scorer award in Germany.

His failure to mark the scoreboard on Saturday didn’t come through a lack of trying, with the veteran taking six shots, but it was just not to be his day.

Lewandowski’s goalscoring hasn’t been limited to the German top-flight either, with his tally of six Champions League goals seeing him find the net in every single one of Bayern Munich’s group games.

