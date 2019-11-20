…Says elections should be won or lost at the polling booths as collated not at the courts or tribunals

Politicians have been urged to respect the ballots as cast by the electorate during elections, which remain the accepted way for transition to power.

A Professor of law at the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus; Peter Umeadi stated this when he paid a solidarity visit to former Senate Committee Vice-Chairman on Labour, Senator Victor Umeh, at his hometown in Agulu-uzoigbo, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Monday. He extolled Senator Victor Umeh for his pioneer contributions in the establishment of APGA , followed by his sterling representation of Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in the last National Assembly. He reminded the Senator that more of such were still required and expected of him.

Prof. Umeadi, further, postulated that the rule of law remains the corner-stone for the development of our country, because every other indices for national development depend on it.

The Professor of law appealed to the people of South East, “to negotiate political power with other geopolitical zones, as the 2023 general elections draw near.”

In his response, Senator Victor Umeh expressed profound happiness at the visit and went down memory lane to recount the history of APGA, saying that the party would benefit immensely from the wealth of knowledge and experience of Prof Peter Umeadi.

Vanguard