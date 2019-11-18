Let’s form an all-inclusive government, David Lyon calls on opponents 

By Samuel Oyadongha

Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon has lauded Bayelsans for their overwhelming support during the last governorship election.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, who was declared winner of the Saturday poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) called on other contestants to join him form an all-inclusive government.

Chief Lyon in a statement described his victory as divine to salvage the people of the state from the shackles of guided oppression and internal colonialism. “Bayelsa is one family, and no individual or group of persons irrespective of their political affiliations or standards can separate us from our collective destiny,” he said.

Chief David Lyon said his victory is a victory for all Bayelsans and extended his hands of fellowship to his closest rival, Senator Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and all other contestants to join him form an all-inclusive government. “There is no victor no vanquish in politics. We will not segregate ourselves from each other because of political differences. We must unite and move forward together, that is the next level agenda. “We must integrate our state to the mainstream politics to attract rapid development into our state,” he said.