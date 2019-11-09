Leicester laid down a significant marker in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four by beating Arsenal 2-0 to move nine points ahead of the sixth-placed Gunners.

Jamie Vardy broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with his ninth goal in as many games against the Gunners, finishing a slick Leicester move involving Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes.

James Maddison then secured Leicester’s win seven minutes later with a fine strike into the bottom corner to send the Foxes second in the table, five points behind league leaders Liverpool, who play Manchester City, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

The defeat increases the heat on under-fire Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, whose position at the Emirates Stadium has come under intense pressure in recent weeks.

The Gunners, who are down to sixth in the table – eight points behind fourth-place – are now without a win in their last four Premier League matches and the speculation surrounding Emery’s position is sure to continue heading into the international break.

Source: Sky Sports

