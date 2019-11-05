Leave me out of your lies, concentrate on winning Bayelsa, Kogi polls, Iyoha tells Oshiomhole

Special assistant to the Edo State Governor on Political Matters, Edo-South, Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha has cautioned the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of making false and defamatory allegations against him.

The Governor’s aide who said he just returned from Police interrogations in Abuja as a result of the false alarm raised by the APC chairman on Sunday 13th October 2019 accusing him of organizing and conspiring with thugs to attack Osiomhole’s residence in Benin City, said that “Oshiomhole has claimed in his latest media comment said that the governor and other dignitaries at the weekend were attacked in his country home because I was sighted in the governor’s convoy.”

He urged the former governor to leave him and his family out of his ‘litany of lies’ and concentrate on winning the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa elections for the APC.

Iyoha in a statement in Benin yesterday said, “My attention has been drawn to recent statements made by Oshiomhole against my person and it has become imperative that I alert the public that these lies emanate from the pit of hell.

“The APC National Chairman had alleged on Sunday 13th October 2019 that I organised and conspired with thugs to attack his residence in Benin City, the Edo State Capital. The accusation is false and defamatory. I sincerely know nothing about the alleged attack. Already, he has written a petition against me, which I have gone to answer at the Police Headquarters in Abuja. The Commissioner of Police in Edo State also came out publicly to refute his claim.”

“Two days after I returned from the Police interrogation in Abuja, Oshiomhole has again alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Pro-Chancellor of Edo University, Iyamho, Prof. T.O.K. Audu and other dignitaries who attended the convocation of the Edo University, were attacked on their way to his Iyamho home because the thugs saw me in the governor’s convoy.

“Oshiomhole and his media aides have twisted the story of the condemnable incident more times than we can recall, which only points to a harebrained attempt at a cover-up. They had earlier claimed that the attack was masterminded by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu. If this earlier version was the case, one wonders how this new version holds true.”

“Since I cannot categorically lay hold to what he is plotting, I have decided to come out publicly this time to clear the air and plead with Nigerians to tell Oshiomhole to leave me alone as I am not part of his problems. His litany of lies without regard for his person as a one-time National Labour Congress (NLC) President, former governor and now National Chairman of the ruling party is appalling and quite worrisome.

“The former governor’s new found love for false statements is a threat to the progress of our party, Edo State and the entire country. He must restrain from these statements which are attempts at character assassination as he is endangering my life. It can only be assumed that he is trying to hold me up so that birds of prey, thugs employed and empowered by him, can feast on me.”

“I restate that I do not have any problem with him. He has his work cut out for him at this time as a National Chairman of the APC, as elections are coming up in Bayelsa and Kogi states in a couple of days. Oshiomhole as APC chairman should channel his energy to making sure that our party, the APC emerges victorious in those elections rather than haunting me for no just cause. He should please leave me alone.”

The aide, however, noted that he will consult with his family to determine the next line of action against the APC Chairman.

“Unlike the former attempt at character assassination against my person, I will not let this lie slide because it puts me and my family in danger. In the next couple of days, I will consult with my family to decide on the next step to take.”

Vanguard Nigeria News