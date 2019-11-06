LAUTECH lecturers give ultimatum over unpaid salaries

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Ladoke Akintola University of Technology chapter has threatened to go on strike after the expiration of a 10-day ultimatum given by the lecturers over unpaid salaries for months of August, September and October.

The Union said it might be left with no other option than to embark on strike if the University failed to heed its call for payment of the salaries owed its members.

According to the academic union, its members are owed an eleven-month salary.

The union took the decision after its congress and in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Dr. Biodun Olaniran and Secretary Dr. Toyin Abegunrin.

The Union also threatened to withhold the Rain Semester results of the 2018/2019 academic session until the salaries are paid.

According to the Union, LAUTECH academics deserved to be paid their earned salaries without resorting to begging.

About a year ago, academic activities in the institution were paralyzed which compelled the students to lose a whole calendar year.

The University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Michael Ologunde had attributed non-payment of salaries to non-release of subvention by the two owner states of Oyo and Osun.

ASUU maintained that the welfare of its members remained paramount in demands and would do everything at its disposal not to expose them to unnecessary economic hardship.

“The Union gives the University administration till Friday 15th November 2019 to pay the salaries of August, September and October 2019 failure of which will cause the Union to hold a Congress on Monday 18th November 2019 where necessary action deemed fit will be taken. That rain semester results of the 2018/2019 academic session would not be submitted until the said salaries are paid,” the union stated.

vanguard