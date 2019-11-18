LAUTECH lecturers begin 10-day warning strike over unpaid salaries

By Ola Ajayi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) branch, has begun a 10-day warning strike over their unpaid arrears.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities in the in institution had about a fortnight ago warned that it would direct its members to down tools if the two-owner states of Oyo and Osun failed to settle their salary arrears.

Just last week, the Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola announced the approval of N472m for the institution.

They claimed that the academic staff of the school were owed 11 months’ salary arrears.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Michael Ologunde, attributed non-payment of the salaries to non-release of subvention to it by the two co-owners, Osun and Oyo.

At a congress held on Monday, the union stated that it had decided to embark on strike.

The ASUU chairman of the institution, Abiodun Olaniran, noted that the union members resolved to suspend all academic activities until the arrears are settled.

Just about a year ago, students of the institution lost a whole year as a result of a prolonged strike.

Speaking with Vanguard in a telephone interview, a final year student who intends to complete her studies in April 2020 lamented that they should have allowed them to finish their course knowing that they had lost a whole academic year before.

“I felt sad when I heard from a friend because I’m not in school now. They should please allow us to conclude our studies next year April. The two governments should please do the needful to help us out. We are tired of these strikes,” she said.

Vanguard Nigeria News