Late Mobolaji Johnson: I’m still speechless ―First Son

…We were just planning a courtesy visit on him when he passed on-C’ttee of retired Generals

…Notable quotes from condolence register

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Mr Seyi Johnson, the first son of the late Military Governor of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson is yet to come to terms with the death of his father.

Seyi, who received guests and sympathizers who thronged their Ilupeju home, when asked to describe his father and recall his last moment together before the unfortunate incident, said, “I don’t know what to say at the moment. Honestly, I’m speechless.

“However, we have been busy with the funeral arrangements which the whole family is trying to put together. I will speak at the appropriate time. Thank you.”

However, Air Vice Marshal, AVM, Bayo Lawal, Chairman of Committee of Retired Generals in Lagos, who led few other executive members on a condolence visit, described late Johnson, “As a pride to Nigeria Military and the country in general.”

Lawal, who said the committee is made up of about 50 members, added that “The executives of the committee were just in the process of paying a courtesy visit on Gen Johnson, who is also a member, having seen for quite awhile but were shocked to learn of his death.

“But we take solace in the fact that he has gone to rest. He was a good man, vocal and straightforward fellow. He is a pride to the Nigeria Military And Nigeria in general.

“We pray you the children he left behind will following his footsteps. E pray that he will continue to be with the family because general never leaves his family even in death. God will also continue to be with the family as well.”

Meanwhile, prominent Nigerians have continued to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late First Military Governor of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson at its Ilupeju residence.

In the condolence registered, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, wrote: “We have most a great leader and servant of the people. We have lost the architect of modern Lagos. A man of sterling qualities and impeccable integrity. Adieu. RIP.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the All Progressives Congress, APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, wrote: “I celebrate a great life and leader par excellence.”

Ex-Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, wrote: “May the soul of our very dear first governor of Lagos State who actually left an indelible mark. Rest in Peace.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, stated,” A good man is gone to rest in the blossom of the Almighty Lord. Rest in Perfect Peace.

The Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, of the APC, Lagos State, also visited and stated, “Our distinguished leader continue to rest in Peace.”

