LASWA, food, beverage coys partner to rid debris off waterways

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) is partnering with the management of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) to clean up food and beverage debris on waterways.

The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday. He said that FBRA had on Monday signed an agreement with the Lagos State Government.

NAN reports that FBRA is a combination of various food and beverage companies which comprise Coca-Cola, 7Up, Nigerian Breweries, Nestle, among others.

“The management of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) has signed an agreement with the Lagos State Government to commence the collection of pet bottles littering the inland waterways and handle them over to recycling companies.

ALSO READ:

“FBRA has purchased six boats and today, they have officially handed the boats over to the management of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

“The boats are an addition to the ongoing efforts by the Lagos State Government through LAWMA team to rid the waterways of all kinds of waste.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) will be supporting this initiative by providing infrastructure for the boats to berth and also muster points for waste collection,” Emmanuel said.

According to him, the authority is pleased with the waterways clean-up project.

Emmanuel said that the clean-up would ensure that waterways were free of debris for safe travels for all waterways users and for a greater Lagos.

He called on Lagos residents and boat operators to join hands with the state government in ensuring a safe, clean and prosperous inland waterways system.

Vanguard