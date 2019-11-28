LASU VC bags National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, on Thursday received the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award in recognition of his high level academic and physical contributions to the university.

The ceremony was the 18th National Productivity Order of Merit award instituted by Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja.

Reports have it that the theme of this year’s award was: “Productivity For National Re-Engineering, Security and Growth.

NAN reports that Fagbohun (SAN) is a professor of environmental law and was appointed the 8th vice-chancellor of LASU on Jan. 16, 2016.

Speaking with newsmen after receiving the award, Fagbohun urged staff and students to continue their support for LASU management in order to achieve success in the development of the institution. “We must not derail and not go back to the past experience of LASU, now is the moment for LASU to thrive. “We have seen what success can breed and we must continue with the same mind. “In the next five years, I expect LASU to be within the community of universities that will be celebrated beyond the shores of Nigeria and honoured with a lot of achievement in research and community service,” he said.

Fagbohun said he dedicated the award to the entire LASU community which made it possible in view of the challenges previously confronting the university.

“Within, four years now, we have been able to change the narrative of our institution because we all cooperated with the vision.

“That vision was what brought in the kind of stability, progress, peace, developmental growth we have been able to achieve.

“This award has challenged us because we have been recognised as an institution that is contributing to national development,” he said.

Fagbohun said that what made LASU be unique was the total involvement of all organs in its governance process.

“The LASU governing council which tenure has just elapse, management, staff, students and unions of the university have been working together in a unique way.

“The lesson learnt from that is when a system is working together as one, it delivers a lot in terms of progress and development,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Adejoke Oorelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), urged LASU staff to continue to support the vision and achievements of LASU management.

Oorelope-Adefulire, who was a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, said she was impressed with the award given to LASU VC for his contribution to the institution.

“I urge staff and management to maintain the peace and cooperation with LASU management,” she said.