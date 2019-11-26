LASG targets 2.5m new enrollment for health scheme

By Cynthia Alo

The Lagos State Government said it is seeking to get additional 2.5 million people to enroll for health insurance in the state.

Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Samuel Egube, in an interview with newsmen in Lagos said that most diseases come from the environment and when the environment is okay, health care requirement will be moderated.

According to him, it has become imperative to strengthen the health care service so that people can be willing and confident to go for treatment in time.

He said this would improve the primary healthcare services in communities and remove the pressures from the tertiary and secondary health care institutions.

“Our findings with people we interact with is that sometimes the diseases gets into a critical stage before they go to hospital and people are more concerned on how to pay for the consultation money. So it becomes very tough. That is why we needed to push the health insurance scheme and we are giving ourselves a target to get 2.5 million people enumerated. In that enumeration, we also have social impart, where the government can subsidise the services.

Also speaking, Chief Executive officer, Money Africa, Tosin Olaseinde, stressed the need for Nigerians to ensure they are protected in all areas with health insurance.

While delivering a paper on the importance of having savings for the future at a SME workshop in Lagos, Olaseinde said that many people do not save for uncertainties and as such delay treatment because they do not have money.

She noted that if people can have health insurance, their health is guaranteed and as such would be more productive in their businesses.

“You are your biggest asset and so you must ensure you have a proper health care service and with a health insurance policy, you can easily save for your treatment without being caught unawares.

“You need to start seeing yourself as an engine that must be taken care of because you are your biggest asset. You can do this by taking up a health insurance policy that allows you pay a premium monthly, which to me is an unconscious savings plan.”

Vanguard