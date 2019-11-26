Land Dispute: Group urges AMCON to wait for Court of Appeal’s judgment

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A group called Peace and Anti-Corruption Advocacy, PAA, Monday, urged the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, to patiently wait for the Court of Appeal’s judgment in a suit with Assorted Foods.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, where both parties were advised to sheathe their swords pending the court judgment.

The statement reads in part, “It has been brought to our knowledge and based on court processes furnished by Assorted Foods and integrated beverages that it appears that AMCON is not ready to await Court of Appeal decision in a matter involving it and Assorted Foods as to the ownership and right to possession in respect of Plot No. 136 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

“Records show that on May 16th, 2018 in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/352/2015 AMCON got a favourable judgment allowing it to take possession of the said Plot No 136, Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse II, however, on the said day also, the appellant (Assorted Foods) filed promptly notice of appeal and motion for an injunction.

“From the records, it was duly served on AMCON and motions its lawful Attorneys Joe Dappa& Co on May 16th, 2018.

“Aside from these, records also show that the respondent (AMCON) did file responses to the appeal process to contest the appeal dated 21st May 2018.

“By these, it is clear that parties have again submitted themselves to the Court of Appeal and it is expected that both parties are to sheathe their swords and patiently await the final decision of the Court of Appeal which incidentally from records has been slated for May 6th,2020.

“Parties (AMCON) should respect the doctrine of lis pendence, which prevents the transfer of rights in the property i.e plot 136, Aminu Kano Crescent which is the subject matter of an action pending in Appeal Court, Abuja for it would be plainly impossible that any action or suit could be brought to a successful termination if alienation pendent lite were allowed to prevail.

“Interestingly, the appellants (Assorted Foods) by a letter of a petition submitted to the Court of Appeal on 21/11/2019 alleged that AMCON brought 30 mobile policemen to chase out tenants in the building at Plot 136, Amino Kano Crescent. Wuse II.”

However, the group alleged that a staff of AMCON detained the Court of Appeal bailiff, one Emeka Obiakor, when he came to serve AMCON a Notice of Appeal.

“It is also condemnable and an assault to sensibilities that AMCON staff could detain the Court of Appeal bailiff, Mr. Emeka Obiakor who came to serve it with the Appellant’s Notice of Appeal, motion for injunction and other appeal documents on 18/11/2019.

“This is unacceptable conduct where parties are before the higher court.

“We, therefore, urge AMCON to thread with caution and await the final decision of the Court of Appeal over the subject matter i.ePlot 136, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja”, it added.

vanguard