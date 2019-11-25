Breaking News
 Lai Mohammed met with loud boos, some cheers at  AFRIMA

Alhaji Lai Mohammed,

By Benjamin Njoku

The Minister of Information and Culture , Alhaji Lai Mohammed was met with loud, sustained boos and some cheers as he climbed the stage to deliver his welcome address at the ongoing AFRIMA, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites,  Victoria Island, Lagos.

Shouts of Lai..Lai..lai and commotion rented the air as the minister made his way to the stage. Embarrassed by the commotion, he  managed to deliver his speech, which elicited positive reactions  from the audience, especially when he said that government is putting plans in place to ensure that musical works are paid for , and no longer to be used free of charge.
