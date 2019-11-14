Lagos SUBEB boss seeks collaboration of stakeholders in teachers’ recruitment

By Adesina Wahab

The Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, Hon.Wahab Alawiye-King, has solicited the support of some critical stakeholders in the state’s education sector in its quest to improve teaching and learning at the basic education level.

He stated this while addressing the stakeholders recently in his office at LASUBEB headquarters, Maryland, Lagos during a Critical Stakeholders’ Forum meeting held to design collaborative ways of improving basic education in the state.

Alawiye-King described the stakeholders, comprising Education Secretaries, Parents Teachers Forum, Association of Head Teachers, Nigeria Union of Teachers and School Based Management Committees among others as critical in influencing members of their constituencies to embrace government’s policies and programmes.

He said the state government was interested in involving them as critical stakeholders to ensure that the recruitment process was transparent, smooth and all-inclusive.

The chairman also added that the involvement of stakeholders in decision making process of LASUBEB was very timely, as the state government was already concluding plans to join other states who have domesticated the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme initiated by the Federal Government for primary school pupils.

“There are several plans in the pipeline for our primary schools by the present administration in the state. For instance, our plans to digitize teaching and learning in our schools and also increase the number of our teachers among others would have a far-reaching effect if we involve these critical stakeholders,” Alawiye-King emphasized.

A Board member of LASUBEB in charge of School Support Services, Dr. Saheed Ibikunle, said government would follow due process in the recruitment process, adding that consideration would be given to some staff of LASUBEB who had indicated interest to convert from their present cadres to classroom teachers.

He stated that the first stage of the recruitment process would be done online following the publication of the recruitment advertisement in national newspapers.

This is to be followed by online and written assessments after which successful candidates would be selected.

He urged stakeholders and other parties that would be involved in the recruitment exercise not to give-in to any form of lobbying or pressure from members of the public but to ensure that qualified and competent brains are employed.

Speaking on the possibility of absorbing some members of N-Power Programme during the recruitment exercise, Dr. Ibikunle stated that any qualified member of the N-Power Programme could also apply when the application window is opened, stressing that the Board would not compromise its standard under any circumstance.

Hon. Sijuade Idowu-Tiamiyu, Board member in charge of Social Mobilization Department of LASUBEB, likened the critical stakeholders to a bridge needed by SUBEB to reach the larger members of the public.

She noted that the need for the Board to collaborate with them in the policy implementation of government for the education sector could not be over-emphasised.

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Bayo Adefuye, Board member in charge of Special Projects, accentuated the importance of the planned digitization of primary schools in the state, saying that the innovative technology would help curb incidences of truancy and inefficiency amongst teachers and pupils, and ultimately improve teaching and learning outcomes.