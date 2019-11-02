Lagos Police arrest patrol van for disobeying traffic rule

…says they will be charged to court on Monday

By David O Royal

The Lagos police on Saturday arrested a patrol van for driving against traffic rule in Lagos state.

According to Tunji Disu, the Lagos State Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commander, Rapid Response Squad, the faulters will be charged to court on Monday, 4th October for the offence committed.

The DCP wrote on Twitter “Driving against traffic, they have been arrested, vehicles kept at Idimu Police Station, they will go to court on Monday”.

Driving against traffic 👇🏾,they have been arrested, vehicles kept at Idimu Police Station, they will go to court on Monday. ⁦@rrslagos767⁩ pic.twitter.com/3xsspGbd5R — DCP Tunji Disu (@TunjiDisu1) November 2, 2019



Recall that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in its efforts to enforce the traffic law, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority(LASTMA) rolled out 64 offences in the statute and the penalties.

The offences which can trigger forfeiture of vehicles by offenders are: Violation of routes by commercial vehicles, disobeying traffic control, personnel, parking on the yellow line on a public highway or illegal parking, neglect of traffic directions, vehicles crossing double yellow line/centre line. Also, drivers who ignore the offside rule by staying within the yellow junction box will also lose their vehicles, when arrested.

Other offences that will cause forfeiture of vehicles are: failure to yield to the right of way of a pedestrian at a Zebra crossing, failure of a slow-moving vehicle to keep to the right lane, driving in a direction prohibited by the law and neglect of traffic directions.

