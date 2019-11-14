Lagos, Ogun win 2019 Cowbellpedia Maths competition

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The representatives of Lagos and Ogun States have emerged winners in the finals of Season 5 of the Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics Television Quiz Show sponsored by Cowbell Milk, the flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

The Senior Category contest saw Oghenero Ologe of Zionfield Pinnacle School, Ikorodu, Lagos State coming first; while Akinyemi Dabira of The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State and Hezekiah Olabisi of BiboOluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun emerging first and second runner-up respectively.

Ologe, a first timer in the Cowbellpedia Competition, said that he watched many episodes of the competition to sharpen his preparation ahead of the contest. “It is nice and wonderful to be the champion. I did not participate in the Junior Edition, but I was determined to make an impact and so, I practised hard,” the 15-year-old said.

In the Junior Category, Michael Enehizena of The Scholars Universal Secondary School, Ota, Ogun State came first by garnering 125 points at the end of the two-round encounter. While Abdul-QuayumAlli of Ota Total Academy, Ota, Ogun State, who had 115 points and David Charles of Graceland International Secondary School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who scored 110 points came second and third place respectively.

For 14-year-old Enehizena, who aspired to study Mechanical Engineering and who dedicated his victory to God and his parents, ‘practice, hard work and prayer played a lot in his emerging winner. “I am always very excited with the way the Cowbellpedia winners are celebrated. We see them on television screen and read about them and their schools in the papers and online. I am excited and grateful to God that it is my turn to be celebrated now,” Enehizena said.

His teacher, Daniel Ogunleye, commended him for his wonderful performance and commended Promasidor for exposing his great talent through the Cowbellpedia initiative.

In a chat with journalists at the event, Managing Director of Promasidor Nigerian Limited, Mr Einarsson Anderson, reiterated the commitment of the company towards education, describing it as the most important investment for the future of the children of Nigeria.

He saluted the finalists for their excellent performance while also assuring that Promasidor would continue to support the academic development of Nigerian children.

According to Anderson, the two champions got N2 million each and an all-expense paid education excursion outside the country, while the first and second runners-up in each category received N1.5 million and N1 million respectively, and the teachers of the top prize winners got awarded N500, 000. Those of the first and second runners-up received N400, 000 and N300, 000 respectively.

