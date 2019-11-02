Breaking News
LASEMA demolishes 4 two-storey buildings in Ikoyi for failing integrity test

4 two-storey buildings pulled down by LASEMA for failing integrity test. PHOTO: NAN

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has pulled down four two-storey buildings under construction in Ikoyi for failing integrity test.

The LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

According to him, the four buildings under construction at Glover  Court, Ikoyi, were in the same compound where a building collapsed on Friday.

“The test was conducted by Solid Material Testing Agency, Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Ministry of Physical Planning.

“The test was conducted following the rescue of four persons and recovery of one body in the collapsed building at 4:10 p.m on Friday,” he said.

NAN reports that the collapsed building was under construction

“The decision to pull down the buildings is to avert further loss of lives and property.

“The operation is now completed,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

