The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced that it is committed to continued investment in cutting edge technology for efficient and improved service delivery to its customers and by extension the business community.

The Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Victor Osadolor, made the disclosure during the flag off ceremony of the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), in which the bank is the headline sponsor.

The event, which held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, had in attendance distinguished guests, including the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Babatunde Paul Ruwase; Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Mariam Katagum; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lagos State, Lola Akande amongst others.

Osadolor used the occasion to launch another first of its kind in Nigeria’s financial sector, from UBA, called self-printing debit card machine, targeted at encouraging increased use of debit cards which also offers more options to pay.

The new self-printing debit card machine will allow for seamless business transactions with great value to customers and businesses.

He commended the federal government’s efforts at improving the nation’s investment climate, saying this is the reason the country is currently ranked fifteen place upwards in the global ease of doing business index.

He also added that the bank would continue to support initiatives aimed at boosting trade in the country.

On delivery of its brand promise, he said, “We are creating superior value for all our customers, because we believe they are key to our everyday operations.”

Vanguard