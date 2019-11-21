Lagos govt sets to upgrade education standard in special schools

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in Lagos State has concluded plans towards upscaling education standard in all special schools and inclusive units across the state.

The state Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo disclosed this, Thursday, at the Year 2019 Quiz Competition for Children with Special Needs in Primary, Junior and Senior Schools, held at Education Resource Centre, Ojodu.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the state Governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu, at integrating students living with disabilities into the society and empower them with skills that would instil confidence in them in a way that they can contribute to national growth.

Adefisayo explained that the measure aimed at ensuring that children with Special Needs in the state achieve their full potentialities, learn under conducive environment, create a healthy rivalry and discover their innate abilities.

Adefisayo stressed that the competition was introduced by the state government to broaden the horizon of special pupils, adding that the event tailored towards giving physically challenged children in all the Special Schools and Inclusive Units a sense of belonging, encouraging them to discover their innate abilities, thereby preparing them for a better future.

According to her, “I urge you not to feel rejected or dejected, the government of Lagos State under the leadership of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is determined to help you achieve your dreams and aspirations.”

Adefisayo, commended the efforts of Teachers and Handlers of the children for selflessly taking care of them and preparing them for the competition.

She urged them not to relent in their efforts while charging them to be more committed and proactive.

Permanent Secretary, Mrs Abosede Adelaja commended the participating schools for their boldness, self-confidence and self-esteem exhibited during the preliminaries up to the final stage.

While charging the students to be focused, towards achieving great feats for themselves,

Adelaja urged parents with special children to support them with the desired needs in realizing their dreams, adding that as a concerned government, it holds those children in high esteem.

Meanwhile, the duo Adesesan Adesewa and Ajayi Ayomide of Lagos State Senior Model College, Agbowa-Ikosi won the star prize in the Senior Secondary school category, while in the junior category, Adekoya Mistura and Bakare Oluwafemi of Agbowa Junior, Agbowa-Ikosi won beating Hubvovu Jeremiah and Boye Deborah of Methodist Junior School, Badagry and Alli Sofiat and Ayedara Victoria of State Junior School, Surulere to second and third positions respectively.

In the Primary Schools’ category, Adamson Pelumi and Olushola Samuel of Local Government Primary School, Ipakodo, came first while Odum Olive and Popoola Aminat of Wesley Senior 1, for Hearing Impaired, Surulere and Dodode Emmanuel and Adewusi Taiwo of Maryland Pry School, Maryland emerged as second and third positions.

Vanguard News Nigeria.