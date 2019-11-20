Lagos govt. reiterates plans to fast-track industrialisation, development

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says his administration remains committed to the holistic implementation of policies that would fast-track development of the state, making it desirable for investment.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folasade Jaji, emphasised the commitment at the 2019 Africa Industrialisation Day/ Young African Industrialists Week, with the theme: Positioning African Industry to Supply Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The governor lauded key stakeholders for their contributions to the development of the industrial sector, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), in spite of the harsh business environment. Also read: “Considering the erratic and turbulent macroeconomic environment under which our industrialists operate, kudos should be given to stakeholders that have continued to remain in operation and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

“In light of this, the provision of promotional tools that encourage the establishment and growth of businesses remains one of the major priorities of this administration. “I assure you that we shall continue to formulate and implement policies and programmes that would consolidate the position of the State as the industrial and commercial hub of Nigeria,” he said.

The governor urged each state of the federation to initiate policies and programmes that would engender the development of the non-oil sectors as a panacea to the present economic downturn.