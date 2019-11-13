Lagos government arraigns two men for ‘forceful abduction’

Onozure Dania

A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere on Wednesday remanded two men, Sunday Igwe – and Onwe Chukwuemeka in prison over alleged kidnap.

The duo are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnap preferred against them by Lagos State Government.

Igwe and Chukwuemeka, whose residential address was not given, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye remanded them in prison after they took their plea.

Earlier the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Yusuf Sule, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offences on January 10, 2018.

He said the incident took place at United Bus stop, Lekki -Ajah, at about 8:00 p.m. on that day.

Sule said the duo while armed with a locally made single- barrel pistol kidnapped one Mrs. Mildred Mbajiorgu.

According to him, the offences are contrary to Section 3 of kidnap prohibition law 13 and punishable under Sections 411 and 2 (1) ( i ) of the criminal law of Lagos state 2017 and punishable under the same.

The prosecutor said: “In view of their plea, I hereby apply for their remand in prison and a date for trial”.

Justice Akintoye remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned the case till February 1, 2020.

The defendants were first arraigned at the Ikeja Magistrate court on February 20, 2018.

They were alleged to have forcefully kidnapped the victim at gunpoint into their Volkswagen Golf car with registration number KRD 845EC.

The later took the victim to their hideout along the Epe- Lekki Expressway.

Vanguard