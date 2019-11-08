Breaking News
Translate

Lagos council demolishes popular Ketu fruits Market for redevelopment

On 1:40 pmIn Newsby

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The popular and largest fruits market in Nigeria, Ketu, in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development, LCDA, has been demolished to pave way for the redevelopment project into the modern market.

Heavily armed special taskforce personnel were seen at the site about 11 am, bringing down the structures.

There were sporadic shootings by armed policemen when some miscreants and traders put up resistance as they started throwing pebbles and broken bottles at the task team.

Demolition is ongoing.

More details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.