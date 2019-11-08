Lagos council demolishes popular Ketu fruits Market for redevelopment

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The popular and largest fruits market in Nigeria, Ketu, in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development, LCDA, has been demolished to pave way for the redevelopment project into the modern market.

Heavily armed special taskforce personnel were seen at the site about 11 am, bringing down the structures.

There were sporadic shootings by armed policemen when some miscreants and traders put up resistance as they started throwing pebbles and broken bottles at the task team.

Demolition is ongoing.

More details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria.