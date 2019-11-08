Lagos confirms 400 cases of gastroenteritis

…says 11 deaths have been recorded due to the outbreak



By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of gastroenteritis in the state with 400 cases and 11 deaths recorded so far.

Announcing this yesterday, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi dismissed social media report that over 169 deaths have been recorded as a result of the outback.

According to him, 400 cases have been recorded in health facilities in the affected Local Government Areas, LGAS of Lagos Nigeria ― 370 of these cases have been treated and discharged.

“Unfortunately, we have also recorded 11 deaths due to the outbreak. The increase in number of cases of gastroenteritis is not unconnected with persistent rain with flooding of some LGAs in the State,” he said.

“Of great concern is a voice note currently circulating on Whatsapp which emanated from an unidentified individual purportedly linked to one of our health facilities misinforming the public about the alarming deaths rate occasioned by the disease thus creating fear.

“This, we believe is the handiwork of mischief makers with an intent to deliberately cause panic amongst the populace”

While appealing for calm, he said: “it is pertinent to note that these misleading reports are made up, spurious, incorrect and do not represent fact. Citizens are hereby advised to disregard any news about the disease that did not emanate from the official communication channels of the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Health or it officials.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.