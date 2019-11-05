Lagos Commodities Exchange admits 23 dealing firms

By Peter Egwuatu

Preparatory to the inauguration of the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), no fewer than 23 dealing firms have been admitted for trading on the market.

Details of the dealing member firms are still hazy, but a reliable source explained that they have scaled the screening hurdles in line with the processes and procedures for trading on the market.

According to the source, the names of the firms would be unveiled on the day of the Exchange’s inauguration.

Besides, about 750 individual professionals are said to have been shortlisted for training, a prerequisite for admitting them into the Exchange as operators in different areas of specialization.

The LCFE’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Akin Akeredolu-Ale, had, during the approval of license for LFCE by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) underscored the imperative of ensuring that only corporate and individual professionals adjudged with requisite skills and competencies are admitted to trade on the market.

The LCFE was recently granted approval to commence operation as a full fledged commodities and futures exchange by the SEC, a development that excited the Nigeria’s financial market operators.

Vanguard