Lagos business man in court for alleged N33m theft

A 27-year-old businessman, Ebuka Okejeme, was on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N33 million theft.

Okajima, whose address was not given in the court, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 21 at Aspanda Trade- fair Market, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

Nwangwu said that the defendant and some others still at large defrauded one John Iloka of N33 million cash from a business transaction.

“The defendant obtained the money from the complainant but failed to keep to his own end of the business deal.

“Okejeme converted the money to his personal use and absconded.

“All efforts made by the complainant to get the defendant to refund the money proved abortive,” Nwangwu said.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant also stole auto bulbs, fan blades, wheel covers and vehicle accessories, valued at N20 million from the complainant.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 (5) and Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Section 287 provides a three-year jail term for convicted offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Yewande Aje- Afunwa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Aje- Afunwa said that one of the sureties must be a property owner and must live within the jurisdiction of the court.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Jan.16, 2020 for mention.

Vanguard