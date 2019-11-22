Lagos-Badagry expressway a nightmare — Commuters 

By Clifford Ndujihe Jnr

Commuters have said Lagos- Badagry expressway is a nightmare. Many of the road users told Vanguard that although contractors have started working, there is still a lot to be done.

A regular user of the road, Mr Dickson Okpara, said the road had remained a nightmare to road users for the past four to five years and was at its worst in the month of June this year, 2019.

He expressed happiness that the government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has started work but a lot still has to be done.

According to him, passing the Underbridge-Barracks axis of the highway is nightmarish, as people spend two to three hours on a spot, we hope that the government will utilize this dry season to fix the road.

He stressed the need for the road to be fixed on time to avert recurring accidents.

He recalled a recent accident when a fuel-laden tanker fell, burst into flames, killed three persons including a pregnant woman and burnt other vehicles at Barracks bus stop and till date the carcass of the burnt tanker and the vehicles are still on the road, saying there have been too many accidents to be counted.

Mr Okpara who survived an accident for which he almost lost his left leg at Underbridge bus stop, said the bad sections of the road which include Iyana-Iba, Volkswagen, Barracks, Underbridge, and Alakija which are on the stretch between Mile 2 and Lagos State University.

However, it is pertinent to note that on both sides of the road between Mile 2 and Lagos state university are institutions and settlements with huge population such as the Lagos state university, Military cantonment Ojo, Ojo Local Government, Navy town and Festac town.

Another commuter Mrs Chinyere Nwaeze, recounted her experience as horrible, saying the state of the road is not acceptable, it is a deathtrap.

Speaking on accidents, she said she witnessed the falling of a fuel tanker which exploded burning a pregnant woman to death, she also said there have been several Motorcycle (Okada) accidents of which two of her colleagues were involved with one having severe head injuries.

She advised pedestrians and road users to be careful, she said she wished there would be like a community effort where everybody will be partakers in the maintenance of the road.

She, therefore, appealed to the Lagos state government and Federal Government to come to the aid of the masses.