Lady calls out singer, Flavour, says he’s the father of her 3-yr-old child

A Nigerian lady, Juliet Oluchi Ehiemere, has alleged that singer, Flavour, is the father of her three-year-old daughter.

The 33-year-old lady claims she met Flavour in 2015 and became pregnant for him. She says all she wants is for the singer to take care of the child.

She wrote “…The picture you see above is the picture of my 3 years and 4 months old daughter, Stephanie Chidinma Chinedu Okoli whom I bore for Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour. I met Flavour sometime in 2015 and took in for him. Ever since I have made attempts to contact him, but he has since then ignored me. I am not another gold digger. All I want is for Flavour to take care of his daughter. I have reported the matter to the office of the Public Defender (OPD), Lagos State.

She went on to demand that the music star take a DNA test to confirm if the girl in question is his child and that she will be ready to face the consequences if the DNA turns out to be negative.

“Flavour should come out for a DNA test. He should do the needful. If the DNA test shows he’s not the Father, I’m ready to pay for the penalties. For me to take this stand, that should tell everyone that I know what I’m saying.

“The pain and suffering are too much to bear and I am done keeping silent. My daughter and I can’t keep suffering this way. Please help me repost my story until Flavour sees this…”

Flavour is yet to release a statement at the time of publishing this story.

Vanguard