Lack of Research, Database bane of Nigeria development — Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has observed that lack of research, data base and statistics for planning is the ban of Nigeria’s development.

He said the databases of good quality are essential for government and institutions to accurately plan, evacuate and fund development activities.

Onuesoke who made the statement at Muritala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos while on his way to Kigali, Rwanda on a three day climate change programme explained that every modern development plan depends on research work, data and statistics but the case of Nigeria case seems to be difference.

Describing development as critical and essential to the sustenance and growth of any nation, the PDP chieftain pointed out that a country is classified as developed when it is able to provide qualitative life for her citizenry, adding that provision of such qualitative should be backed up with effective database.

He recalled that Nigeria in the last fifty years has been battling with the problems of development in spite of huge human, material and natural resources in her possession because of lack of planning due to absent of research and accurate database. Onuesoke wondered how could there be development in the country when there are no data base on working age, no accurate statistics on state populations, no projection on how to accommodate fresh graduates and no security data on how to prevent future crime occurrence among others.

Vanguard